Premikati and SAP Ariba Deliver Enterprise-class Procurement for SMBs

For small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), shrewd spending decisions
can mean the difference between failure and success. But many lack the
systems and staff to make procurement a mission-critical priority.
Premikati Inc. has a solution to their problem. Leveraging technology
from SAP Ariba, Premikati today introduced the Premikati Marketplace,
giving SMBs access to enterprise-class procurement as a service.
“Small and medium-sized businesses have long wanted to take advantage of
enterprise-class procurement, but they haven’t had the means,” said
Marisol Buczynski Buchanan, CEO of Premikati. “Using the Premikati
Marketplace, they can access millions of vetted suppliers and
enterprise-class procurement tools that provide greater visibility into
their spend and procurement process from end to end – all at a cost they
can afford.”
As an SAP Ariba partner, Premikati has created the marketplace
specifically geared to SMBs in just six weeks, from delivery to cutover
to production. It provides them with critical elements they need in
driving a simple, efficient source-to-settle process that quickly
delivers results. Their customers can manage spending, connect with
suppliers, improve cash flow, and drive compliance – all without adding
complexity.
“The Sanders Group has been transacting over the Ariba Network for many
years as a media technology and communications supplier to some of the
largest companies in the United States,” said Mike Sanders, president of
The Sanders Group. “With the Premikati Marketplace, we can now use the
same SAP Ariba solution to purchase products and services we need to run
our business. Premikati was able to get our team enabled and completing
transactions within one hour of receiving our information.”
“The Premikati Marketplace illustrates how the power of SAP Ariba
solutions can benefit companies of all sizes,” said Will Caseber, vice
president, Global BPO Channel, SAP Ariba. “With minimal investment,
Premikati customers can get up and running quickly, and take advantage
of enterprise-class technology and services that propel their businesses
to the next level.”
About Premikati
Premikati is a woman-owned, WBENC-certified Management Consulting and
BPO firm that is specifically tailored to Procurement and Supply Chain.
Premikati, in partnership with SAP Ariba, offers a comprehensive
solution that combines world-class procurement software with the
professional services needed to run and administer the technology. By
offering both services and technology, Premikati helps organizations
deploy a complete solution in a fraction of the time. This accelerates
the ROI and eliminates the risk of failed, costly implementations that
many organizations face during deployment. For more information, visit www.premikati.com.
About SAP Ariba
SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba
Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 3.6 million companies and
190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions
and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing
process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and
building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with
profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships –
simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The
result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where over $2.28 trillion in
commerce gets done every year. To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com.
About SAP
As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in
enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in
all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue
touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT),
and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into
intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep
business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of
their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can
consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our
end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 413,000
business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously,
and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners,
employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and
improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.
