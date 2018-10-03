Premium Consumer Brand, Hope Products, LLC, Partners With St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

Hope Products, LLC will donate at least $250,000 annually to help raise funds and awareness to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude

Hope Products, LLC, a premium consumer brand, has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and will donate 50 percent of all profits, no less than $250,000 annually, to help save children from childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Hope Products sells a variety of Arabica bean coffees on Amazon and will continue to expand into other product categories.

Hope Products was founded by entrepreneur and businessman, Ward Myers. The consumer brand currently retails a variety of coffee flavors using the top one percent Arabica bean in the world. Current available flavors include Colombian Medium Roast, Donut House Medium Roast, French Roast Dark Blend, Peruvian Dark Blend and Breakfast Blend. Hope Product’s coffee is available for purchase online only at Amazon in single brew cup packages and 12 ounce ground bags.

“It has always been a dream of mine to dedicate my professional life and personal life to starting a company that gives back,” said Hope Products Founder, Ward Myers. “After having a family member diagnosed with cancer in 2017, I knew that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® would be the perfect partner for Hope Products. My team at Hope Products has been truly touched by the mission of St. Jude.”

Every Hope Products purchase will help save children from childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases. We are proud to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and to support its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

ABOUT HOPE PRODUCTS

Hope Products is a premium consumer brand dedicated to donating 50 percent of all profits, no less than $250,000 annually, to ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL® to help save children from childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Ward Myers founded the company in 2017 after a family member was diagnosed with cancer. Hope Products currently retails a line of five Q grade Arabica bean coffee flavors. More information on Hope Products can be found at hope-products.net. Follow Hope Products on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, Twitter (@stjude), and subscribing to the YouTube channel.

