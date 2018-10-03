Premium Consumer Brand, Hope Products, LLC, Partners With St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

Hope
Products, LLC, a premium consumer brand, has partnered with St.
Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and will donate 50
percent of all profits, no less than $250,000 annually, to help save
children from childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Hope
Products sells a variety of Arabica bean coffees on Amazon
and will continue to expand into other product categories.
Hope Products was founded by entrepreneur and businessman, Ward Myers.
The consumer brand currently retails a variety of coffee flavors using
the top one percent Arabica bean in the world. Current available flavors
include Colombian Medium Roast, Donut House Medium Roast, French Roast
Dark Blend, Peruvian Dark Blend and Breakfast Blend. Hope Product’s
coffee is available for purchase online only at Amazon
in single brew cup packages and 12 ounce ground bags.
“It has always been a dream of mine to dedicate my professional life and
personal life to starting a company that gives back,” said Hope Products
Founder, Ward Myers. “After having a family member diagnosed with cancer
in 2017, I knew that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®
would be the perfect partner for Hope Products. My team at Hope Products
has been truly touched by the mission of St. Jude.”
Every Hope Products purchase will help save children from childhood
cancer and other life threatening diseases. We are proud to partner with
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and to support its
lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®
To learn more about Hope Products, visit hope-products.net.
ABOUT HOPE PRODUCTS
Hope Products is a premium consumer brand dedicated to donating 50
percent of all profits, no less than $250,000 annually, to ST. JUDE
CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL® to help save children from
childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Ward Myers founded
the company in 2017 after a family member was diagnosed with cancer.
Hope Products currently retails a line of five Q grade Arabica bean
coffee flavors. More information on Hope Products can be found at hope-products.net.
About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world
understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other
life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving
children.® It is the only National Cancer
Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to
children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall
childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent
since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop
until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries
it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists
worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.
Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel,
housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping
their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org,
