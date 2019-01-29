Prenetics : Group Expands Its Digital Health Solutions with Acquisition of Kelaa App / Soma Analytics

Prenetics, a leading global genetics and digital health company, has
today announced it has acquired Kelaa App, the core product of Soma
Analytics and associated assets.
Founded in Germany in 2013, Soma Analytics has worked at the forefront
of research into the prevention of workplace stress and encouraging a
state of mindfulness, developing an award-winning solution driven by its
innovative ‘Kelaa’ smartphone app for employees and businesses. Used by
a number of Britain’s leading medium to large enterprises, including
consulting giants E&Y, the NHS and Germany’s largest telecom company,
the platform reduces the costs associated with employee absenteeism,
presenteeism and staff turnover, whilst increasing employee resilience,
productivity and engagement.
Operating as a ‘Psychologist in a Pocket’ for users, the Kelaa app
delivers a holistic approach to wellness by connecting the physical,
mental, and emotional health of its users. In addition, the Kelaa app
analyses daily lifestyle biomarkers including sleep quality and voice
emotion. The data captured allows users to create fully personalised
programmes that help individuals monitor and reduce their personal
stress levels over time.
Avi Lasarow, CEO of Prenetics International said
"We are delighted to welcome the Soma Analytics brand into the
Prenetics family. Soma bring with them a depth of world-class research
into the impact of workplace preventative health, allied to a truly
impactful and measureable mobile app Kelaa, that is already having a
demonstrative effect in the workplace. This move perfectly complements
our existing genetics offerings, meaning we can provide corporates,
enterprises and insurers a suite of solutions that give their staff the
most personalised wellness programmes possible.”
In 2014 Soma received the UNESCO Netexplo award as being “One of the
World’s 10 Most Promising Uses of Digital Technology in 2014”, also in
2015 it was named “Europe’s Best Mobile Health Startup” by the European
Commission. In 2017 Soma published a peer-reviewed paper together with
the Mayo Clinic, evidencing the transformative positive effects of the
Kelaa smartphone app on employees.
The news marks another key addition to the Prenetics portfolio, after
joining forces in April 2018 with DNAFit, the UK based wellness genetics
company on a mission to empower clients and consumers to be in control
of their health. Via simple home swab tests, DNAFit offers customers the
chance to unlock fitness and nutrition advice tailored around their
unique personal genetics.
Notes to Editors:
About Prenetics Group:
Prenetics is a leading genetic testing/digital health company
headquartered in Hong Kong and London, with offices in 10 countries
globally. They empower individuals with valuable health information.
With a simple saliva sample, individuals can discover how their genes
affect their diet, drug response, disease and cancer risk. This
information enables people to make health a choice, by living healthier
and proactively preventing diseases.
For more information, please visit: https://prenetics.com/en/
