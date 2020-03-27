Preorder SpendEdge's Clinical Investigators Market Procurement Intelligence Report to Know About the Procurement Best Practice to Address the Supply Chain Disruptions in This Market

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Clinical Investigators Market Procurement Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the clinical investigators market.

Governments’ crackdown on free mobility and the eventual closure of geographical borders are consequently resulting in the shutdown of some of the major clinical research hubs around the world. This is limiting the access to the experienced clinical practitioners which is creating immense supply chain disruptions in the clinical investigators market. In the light of this situation, this procurement intelligence report on the current clinical investigators market has enlisted the top procurement strategies, the leading service providers, and negotiation strategies that will aid buyers to achieve a cost-optimized and a risk-free procurement despite the prevailing uncertainties in the market.

What will you gain from this report?

Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence procurement decisions in the clinical investigators market

With the recent clampdown of some of the major clinical research hubs, service providers are facing the compulsion to increase the compensation to hire and retain the existing but limited talent pool. While this is resulting in a stark hike in their OPEX, this is translating into an increase in procurement for buyers in the clinical investigators market.

Insights into best practices imperative for effective procurement in the clinical investigators market

Buyers are advised to invest in benchmarking studies. These studies will furnish valuable insights into the dynamics of market pricing or billing rates. These are based on job roles and functions that allow them to not only help buyers to save costs but also negotiate better with service providers. For instance, while negotiating on rates of bundled services, buyers can save significantly on a single service by cross verifying the rates quoted by service providers against industry benchmarks.

Potential risks during procurement in the clinical investigators market

The recent instances of medical malpractices have compelled the regulatory authorities to introduce stringent rules. This is resulting in extreme dynamism in the regulatory framework that is causing supply chain disruptions impacting delivery for buyers.

Answer to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market

What is the expected spend growth rate in the clinical investigators market?

How much should buyers pay to procure in the clinical investigators market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?

Who are the top clinical investigator service providers and what are their cost structures?

