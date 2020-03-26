Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Preorder SpendEdge's Mechanical Engineering Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report to Know About the Risk Mitigation Measures That Will Help You to Achieve Risk-free Procurement Despite the Current Market Uncertainties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Mechanical Engineering Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the mechanical engineering services market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005438/en/

Global Mechanical Engineering Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Mechanical Engineering Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

In the wake of the worldwide COVID 19 pandemic, the clampdown on mobility is resulting in the scarcity of labor. Functions in the mechanical engineering services market are typically labor-centric. Thereby, the scarcity of labor is creating immense challenges for service providers that are ramifying into procurement risks for buyers in the mechanical engineering services market. In the light of this situation, this procurement intelligence report on the current mechanical engineering services market has enlisted the top procurement strategies, the leading service providers, and negotiation strategies that will aid buyers to achieve a cost-optimized and a risk-free procurement despite the prevailing uncertainties in the market.

Be the first to get the free sample of this report to get all the industry-best procurement best practices relevant to this market at your finger-tips and take that leap ahead of your competitors.

What will you gain from this report?

  • Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence procurement decisions in the mechanical engineering services market

To address the growing labor shortage, a majority of the service providers are resorting to automation technologies such as AI, robotics, machine learning, and big data to optimize their business operations. While this is reducing their reliance on manual labor, it is adding to their operational expense, a significant portion of which is passed on to buyers.

  • Insights into best procurement strategies functional for effective procurement in the mechanical engineering services market

Prior to entering into contract-related discussions with service providers, it is crucial for buyers to identify and enlist potential negotiation levers to maximize the value of their procurement spend. Common negotiation levers to maximize value include deadlines, terms related to payments, including fees, expenses, and payment timelines and assistance required from the buyer’s organization.

  • Potential risks during procurement in the mechanical engineering services market

Pricing terms in the contract may not be adequate to save buyers’ interest during instances of an unprecedented increase in service providers’ costs. Such increases are often the results of service providers’ lack of clarity on the scope of products or services to be delivered.

Get an exclusive sneak-peek into this report and see how expert-advised strategies redefine your procurement outlook for the mechanical engineering services market.

Answers to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market

  • What is the expected spend growth rate in the mechanical engineering services market?
  • How much should buyers pay to procure in the mechanical engineering services market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?
  • Who are the top mechanical engineering service providers and what are their cost structures?

Your procurement strategy is about to get a new direction in the mechanical engineering services market. Find out how.

Related topics:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:26pREGO PAYMENT ARCHITECTURES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:26pSRV YHTIÖT OYJ : Resolutions of SRV Group Plc Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:26pX TERRA RESOURCES : provides update and announces closing of a private placement
AQ
12:26pCOMCAST : NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Tests Positive for Coronavirus
DJ
12:25pLASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC. : announces its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019
AQ
12:24pCIO LEADERSHIP : HMG Strategy Launches HMG Live! Virtual Briefing Series Focused on Courageous Leadership in Times of Crisis
GL
12:23pVESTA Modular Wins Four Awards (including Best of Show) at Modular Building Institute's “Awards of Distinction” Ceremony
GL
12:22pSAPUTO INC. : sees demand shift from food service to retail amid COVID-19 pandemic
AQ
12:20pSPAREBANK 1 BV : Østlandet - approval of the 2019 annual financial statements
AQ
12:20pPurchasing and Supply Chain Management Challenges that Companies Must Address to Gain a Competitive Edge in the Market | Experts at SpendEdge Explain
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
4UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19
5SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group