Prepaid Financial Services : (PFS) Reaches New Heights Returning Record Profits for the 10th Consecutive Year with Revenue Hitting 50+ Million and EBITDA Hitting 6.2 Million - CEO Eyes an IPO

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS), an award-winning payments technology
company has today released its annual results, for the year ended 31
December 2017. The payment technology specialist who offers a
comprehensive range of e-money and payment products and services
increased turnover to €50.4 million in 2017 (an increase in revenue for
10 consecutive years) with EBITDA rising to €6.2 million.
The continued commercial growth has led to another record-breaking year
for the payments provider. PFS completed the migration of clients from
two acquisitions in 2016 which brought over 55 new Local Authority
clients while simultaneously adding multiple corporate clients to the
portfolio.
In 2017 PFS had several significant award wins including the Deloitte
Fast 500 EMEA for the 3rd consecutive year, Sunday Times Hiscox Tech
Track 100 (5th consecutive year) and was a recipient of the Queen’s
Award for Enterprise, International Trade 2017. In 2018 PFS added to its
success by securing the European Business Awards, Digital Technology
Award 2017/2018 along with appearing on the FT1000, Europe’s
Fastest-Growing Companies 2018 for the 2nd year in a row.
The company processed over €1.6 billion and is on track to hit over €2.5
billion in 2018. PFS had put the wheels in motion to accelerate growth
throughout 2017 by extending its licensing capabilities outside Europe
and expects to see that paying off in the very near future. This
combined with additional product offerings has enabled PFS to achieve
greater scale efficiencies and the Directors expect to see EBITDA rise
to over €12 million in 2018 with turnover increasing to around €65
million.
Noel Moran, CEO, and founder of Prepaid Financial Services commented:
"2017 saw outstanding results for the company which underpins the hard
work and efforts put in by all the staff across our four offices.
However, while 2017 was a very good year, we expect 2018 and 2019 to
continue to be record breaking. We are on track to achieve EBITDA of
over €12 million in 2018. I believe we are one of the few, if not the
only, Fintech companies in Europe that has managed to return profits for
10 consecutive years without taking in any institutional investment. We
have grown organically, and our record speaks for itself. We do not have
to focus on fundraising, we spend our time focusing on building the
business and cutting costs that will in turn benefit our customers. We
are now at a point where it makes sense to look at an IPO and take the
company to greater heights.”
Lee Britton Commercial Director at Prepaid Financial Services added “We
are very pleased with the continued growth and of course the increase in
underlying profit in the business. Our belief is that it is key to
always remain focused on the bottom line as much as the increase in the
top line income. As a Fintech, we remain at heart a technology company,
while our path has been slightly different than others in that we have
been profitable every year since formation in 2008. With revenues
pushing towards €65m per annum and EBITDA growing substantially PFS is
focused on partnerships, acquisitions and innovation to drive us
forward.”
Commenting on some speculation around the future of Prepaid Financial
Services, Mr Moran said “As the majority shareholder in PFS it is
only natural that I continually evaluate our strategic options including
a potential listing of the business, trade sale, or indeed investing
more in start-ups and other innovative financial technology companies,
as evidenced by our innovation fund. I believe that PFS’s B2B2C business
model is more sustainable and provides greater opportunities for
potential investors and partners than a number of the consumer facing
challenger banking and money transfer companies as we don’t incur the
marketing burn in the same way. Instead we focus on a white label and
partnership-led distribution model and provide the underlying technology
that enables a number of the B2C companies to succeed. We are also not
industry specific and as our clients move into the remittance and
international payments market we are well positioned to leverage our
technology platform and facilitate electronic transfers for our
expanding customer base. This is just one area of significant growth and
we expect to see our penetration into that market bear fruit from 2019
onwards. There are many established players in the market, but our
agility and technology platform will enable us to make significant
inroads.”
[Note to editor: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods are retained adviser to PFS.]
To learn more about PFS visit https://prepaidfinancialservices.com/en/
Ends.
###
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005242/en/