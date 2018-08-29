Log in
Prepare for Weather Emergencies with Tozour Energy Systems Rentals

08/29/2018 | 05:14pm CEST

Chillers, generators and more keep buildings functioning during unpredictable end-of-summer season

This time of year brings unanticipated weather patterns and intense heat that can interrupt a business’s operations for a few hours or several days. In a season when heavy storms or random power failures unexpectedly cause electrical outages, Tozour Energy Systems’ knowledgeable team and wide range of equipment are readily available to prepare and protect companies from unforeseeable issues.

Tozour’s three Parts and Supplies locations in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Pleasantville, New Jersey; and Moorestown, New Jersey provide everything from chillers to package units while delivering outstanding customer service and technical support. In the summer months, many commercial buildings require supplemental or temporary cooling solutions, including:

  • Generators: Get your building back up and running during electrical outages.
  • Chillers: Versatile, portable chiller units provide cooling support when a building’s current system isn’t working.

“This time of year, the changing weather potentially affecting operations can cause worry for business owners,” said Kevin Duffy, president of Tozour Energy Systems. “When the unexpected happens, our team is ready to step up at a moment’s notice to keep buildings operating effectively.”

As well as carrying the AERCO line, Tozour is the only Trane commercial equipment franchise and HVAC parts and supplies dealer for Philadelphia and South Jersey. This gives customers exclusive access to a team of dedicated service technicians as well as an inventory of Trane rental equipment, parts and supplies.

ABOUT TOZOUR ENERGY SYSTEMS

Tozour Energy Systems is a full-service HVAC and building automation provider based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and is a franchisee of Trane, a business of Ingersoll Rand. The company provides customers with a diverse range of solutions, including building automation, equipment services, energy conservation services, green building design, controls, parts, supplies and responsible technical support throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Named one of the “Best Places to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal, Tozour Energy Systems is a member of Green Building United. For more information, visit tozourenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2018
