Prepare for Weather Emergencies with Tozour Energy Systems Rentals

This time of year brings unanticipated weather patterns and intense heat
that can interrupt a business’s operations for a few hours or several
days. In a season when heavy storms or random power failures
unexpectedly cause electrical outages, Tozour Energy Systems’
knowledgeable team and wide range of equipment are readily available to
prepare and protect companies from unforeseeable issues.
Tozour’s three Parts and Supplies locations in King of Prussia,
Pennsylvania; Pleasantville, New Jersey; and Moorestown, New Jersey
provide everything from chillers to package units while delivering
outstanding customer service and technical support. In the summer
months, many commercial buildings require supplemental or temporary
cooling solutions, including:
-
Generators: Get your building back up and running during
electrical outages.
-
Chillers: Versatile, portable chiller units provide cooling
support when a building’s current system isn’t working.
“This time of year, the changing weather potentially affecting
operations can cause worry for business owners,” said Kevin Duffy,
president of Tozour Energy Systems. “When the unexpected happens, our
team is ready to step up at a moment’s notice to keep buildings
operating effectively.”
As well as carrying the AERCO line, Tozour is the only Trane commercial
equipment franchise and HVAC parts and supplies dealer for Philadelphia
and South Jersey. This gives customers exclusive access to a team of
dedicated service technicians as well as an inventory of Trane rental
equipment, parts and supplies.
ABOUT TOZOUR ENERGY SYSTEMS
Tozour Energy Systems is a full-service HVAC and building automation
provider based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and is a franchisee of
Trane, a business of Ingersoll Rand. The company provides customers with
a diverse range of solutions, including building automation, equipment
services, energy conservation services, green building design, controls,
parts, supplies and responsible technical support throughout
Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Named one of the “Best Places to Work” by
the Philadelphia Business Journal, Tozour Energy Systems is
a member of Green Building United. For more information, visit tozourenergy.com.
