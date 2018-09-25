Preparing for a Momentous Year Ahead, Conga Expands Executive Roster with Three Strategic Hires

The incoming CRO, VP of Product Management and Managing Director, EMEA, will fuel the company’s momentum and help lay the groundwork for Conga’s next phase of growth

Conga, an application provider for companies looking to automate and enhance their business productivity through end-to-end Digital Document Transformation, today announced the addition of three new executives to its team: Steve De Marco as Chief Revenue Officer, Skip Walter as Vice President of Product Management, and Matt Tuson, who will serve as Managing Director, EMEA. The three new executives bring deep industry expertise to their respective roles, and have extensive experience taking fast-growing technology companies to the next level.

“Conga is a late stage, high growth company crossing over the $100 million revenue threshold this year, and as such, we continue to invest in top-tier leadership,” said Conga CEO Matthew J. Schiltz. “We’ve selected Steve, Skip and Matt very intentionally to help bring our next company chapter to fruition, and we are thrilled to have them on board.”

De Marco, Walter and Tuson bring unique skillsets to their respective new roles, which have been cultivated by extensive experience in the software, cloud and engineering spaces:

Matt Tuson joins the company as Managing Director, EMEA. Tuson has accrued vast sales, executive leadership and company expansion experience over his 25-year track record working with cloud technology companies. Previously, he was Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales for New Voice Media, which is regarded as one of the most successful companies in the Salesforce ecosystem. Before that, he served as Area Vice President for Salesforce, where he headed up the company's service cloud offering across EMEA.

The latest hires represent an important next step for the rapidly-growing company, which has asserted itself as an industry heavyweight by executing a series of strategic moves in 2018 – including the acquisitions of competitor Octiv, Orchestrate, and AI company, Counselytics; raising nearly $50 million in additional funding; and the release of new products, including the eSignature solution, Conga Sign. Conga’s executive team will address this recent momentum with customers and partners during its annual Conga Connect West event, taking place in San Francisco on September 25-28.

For more information about Conga and its executive team, visit www.getconga.com.

