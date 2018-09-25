Preparing for a Momentous Year Ahead, Conga Expands Executive Roster with Three Strategic Hires

Conga,
an application provider for companies looking to automate and enhance
their business productivity through end-to-end Digital Document
Transformation, today announced the addition of three new executives to
its team: Steve De Marco as Chief Revenue Officer, Skip Walter as Vice
President of Product Management, and Matt Tuson, who will serve as
Managing Director, EMEA. The three new executives bring deep industry
expertise to their respective roles, and have extensive experience
taking fast-growing technology companies to the next level.
“Conga is a late stage, high growth company crossing over the $100
million revenue threshold this year, and as such, we continue to invest
in top-tier leadership,” said Conga CEO Matthew J. Schiltz. “We’ve
selected Steve, Skip and Matt very intentionally to help bring our next
company chapter to fruition, and we are thrilled to have them on board.”
De Marco, Walter and Tuson bring unique skillsets to their respective
new roles, which have been cultivated by extensive experience in the
software, cloud and engineering spaces:
-
Steve
De Marco brings 25 years of experience in software sales to
his role of Chief Revenue Officer at Conga. Prior to joining the
company, De Marco spent 12 years with Xactly, a major Salesforce
ecosystem partner, where he ran worldwide sales and alliances, and
played a key role in taking the company public. Steve proved to be an
invaluable asset, driving revenue through the development of strategic
sales teams.
-
Skip
Walter will help drive Conga’s go-to-market product
strategy in contract lifecycle management as the company’s new Vice
President of Product Management. A well-regarded veteran of the
enterprise software industry with more than 40 years of experience in
product development, software engineering, and high technology mergers
and acquisitions, Walter holds several industry patents related to
content analytics, interactive visualizations, and machine learning.
Most recently, Walter served as Chief Product Officer within the
Technology Segment at FTI Consulting, a business advisory firm
headquartered in Washington, DC.
-
Matt
Tuson joins the company as Managing Director, EMEA. Tuson has
accrued vast sales, executive leadership and company expansion
experience over his 25-year track record working with cloud technology
companies. Previously, he was Executive Vice President of Worldwide
Sales for New Voice Media, which is regarded as one of the most
successful companies in the Salesforce ecosystem. Before that, he
served as Area Vice President for Salesforce, where he headed up the
company’s service cloud offering across EMEA.
The latest hires represent an important next step for the
rapidly-growing company, which has asserted itself as an industry
heavyweight by executing a series of strategic moves in 2018 – including
the acquisitions of competitor Octiv, Orchestrate, and AI company,
Counselytics; raising nearly $50 million in additional
funding; and the release of new products, including the eSignature
solution, Conga
Sign. Conga’s executive team will address this recent momentum with
customers and partners during its annual Conga
Connect West event, taking place in San Francisco on September 25-28.
For more information about Conga and its executive team, visit www.getconga.com.
About Conga
Conga is the leader in end-to-end Digital
Document Transformation. From digital document collaboration and
creation, through negotiation and contract management, to agreement and
e-signature, the Conga Suite has set the standard for automating
business productivity and CRM investment through end-to-end Digital
Document Transformation. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer,
Conga Collaborate, Conga Contracts, Conga Grid, Conga Sign, and Conga
AI, drives segment-leading ROI by simplifying and automating intelligent
data, documents, contracts, signing, and reporting outcomes.
As a top global Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga produces the
highest volume downloaded paid app on the entire AppExchange. In fact,
nearly 800,000 users in 85 countries across virtually all industries
rely on Conga applications to drive Digital Document Transformation,
including leaders such as Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group, and CBRE.
The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global
operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or
follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.
