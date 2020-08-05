Log in
Preqin : Partners with Saïd Business School to Launch New Alternatives Programme

08/05/2020 | 11:06am EDT

Saïd Business School and Preqin have partnered to provide a new executive education program focused on private markets. The Oxford Private Markets Investments Programme is an intensive six-week course designed to give financial operators and service providers an introduction to one of the fastest-growing sectors of the financial landscape.

Based on the Alice in Wonderland theme of Professor Ludovic Phalippou’s book Private Equity 2.0, the programme uses novel storytelling to unpick complex processes and make them accessible. Professor Phalippou noted “The sharpest business minds are drawn to fields like private equity and private credit, and it is one of the most challenging and exciting areas in the financial world.”

Preqin CEO Mark O’Hare added “This course is the most effective way to get to grips with the industry, and is a must for anyone looking to work in the space. We’re thrilled to work with experts like Professor Phalippou and the Saïd Business School to help shed light on alternative investments. Preqin is committed to bringing more transparency to the industry, and we support education initiatives like this that help achieve that goal.”

The course has been developed in response to clients’ needs for a broader programme that covers private equity investment, asset management, co-investing, private credit, venture capital and real estate investment. The six-week online course will be running from 2nd September 2020, facilitated by Oxford Saïd’s official EdTech partner, GetSmarter, and brand of 2U, Inc.. Prospective participants can find out more information and download a full prospectus here:

https://go.preqin.com/oxfordpartnership?utm_campaign=PTNRS%20-%20Oxford%20University%20Program-2020&utm_medium=other&utm_source=&utm_content=PTNRS%20-%20Oxford%20University%20Program-2020-PM----Press-Release-Global-All-EN

About Preqin:

Preqin is the Home of AlternativesTM, the foremost provider of alternative assets data, analytics and insights. We have committed ourselves to furthering the understanding of alternatives for over 16 years. Through close partnership with our clients, we enable them to make the best decisions every day.

About Saïd Business School, University of Oxford:

Deeply embedded in an 800-year-old world-class university, Oxford Saïd strives to educate people for successful business careers. As a community, Oxford Saïd seeks to use business acumen and global networks to address long-horizon phenomena like demographic change, new technologies, and natural resource scarcity. Oxford Saïd is committed to delivering cutting-edge education and ground-breaking research that transforms individuals, organisations, business practice and society.


© Business Wire 2020
