Preqin : Private Equity Data Now Available Through FactSet

Preqin today announced that its industry-leading private equity data will be available via FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service. Subscribers will be able to access the data via the FactSet workstation, allowing users to seamlessly integrate private market data into their workflows.

Clients will be able to see an integrated live feed of Preqin data on private equity fund managers, investors and performance alongside FactSet’s own datasets. This will enable users to conduct in-depth analysis of private equity performance, powered by both Preqin and FactSet data, all in one platform.

Preqin’s Global Head of Partnerships, Ayo Akindele, commented, “We are very pleased to announce this forthcoming collaboration with FactSet, which makes two best-in-class financial information resources available side-by-side. This evolution further reflects our ongoing commitment to our Preqin Anywhere program. Allocators will now be able to get unparalleled analysis that spans every asset class, while deal makers will have access to a wealth of added insights on potential buyers and sellers to optimise their deal sourcing.”

“Investments in private equity are growing and clients require corresponding data to manage these investments effectively,” said Justin Strand, Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer, FactSet. “They need the ability to integrate alternative asset information seamlessly into workflows, and we are excited they can now utilize Preqin’s content within the FactSet workstation.”

Subscribers to both Preqin and FactSet will be able to request Preqin data in their FactSet platform from 15th July. FactSet subscribers who are not also Preqin subscribers will be able to obtain Preqin subscriptions through FactSet directly.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

About Preqin:

Preqin is the Home of AlternativesTM, the foremost provider of data, analytics and insights to the alternative assets community. From pioneering rigorous methods of data collection to developing a revolutionary platform, we have committed ourselves to furthering the understanding of alternatives for over 16 years. Through close partnership with our clients, we continuously build innovative tools and mine new intelligence to enable them to make the best decisions every day.

For more information, contact our dedicated press team at press@preqin.com or call (+44) 20 3207 0265.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005459/en/