Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/09/01 Premier Li meets with president of Ghana

Premier Li Keqiang met Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addoat the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Sept 1.

Akufo-Addo, on a state visit to China, is to attend the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Premier Li said that Ghana is a very influential country in Western Africa, and also a very important partner of China.

President Xi Jinping held a fruitful meeting with Akufo-Addo, and the two leaders planned for the future development of China-Ghana relations, the Premier said.

China is willing to work with Ghana to carry forward the China-Ghana friendly cause pioneered by previous generations of leaders from the two countries, and consolidate the comprehensive and rapid development of bilateral cooperation, Premier Li said.

China would like to expand production capacity cooperation, encourage Chinese enterprises to cooperate with Ghana in accordance with the principle of market economy, and improve trade facilitation, the Premier added, hoping that Ghana will continue to improve legal guarantee to creating a fairer investment environment.

China is willing to deepen cooperation with Ghana on human resources, agriculture and fisheries, achieving mutual benefit and win-win results, the Premier said.

Akufo-Addo said the relationship between Ghana and China has a long history and Ghana has benefited a lot from cooperation with China; infrastructure construction like highways, railways and communication in Ghana have been strongly promoted.

Ghana is willing to sign a bilateral investment treaty with China as soon as possible, pushing the relationship between the two countries to a higher level, he added.