Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/09/02 Premier Li holds talks with president of Cote d’Ivoire

Premier Li Keqiang met with Alassane Ouattara, president of Cote d'Ivoire, in Beijing on Sept 2, ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Premier Li said that relations between the two countries have entered the fast track, with mutual political trust and cooperation moving upward.

President Xi Jinping recently had talks with Ouattara about planning the future of bilateral ties.

China welcomes Cote d'Ivoire's unswerving stand on the one-China policy, the Premier said. China encourages Chinese enterprises to participate in projects concerning people's lives in Cote d'Ivoire. Moreover, China is willing to cooperate with Cote d'Ivoire in farm products processing and water supply.

China hopes that Cote d'Ivoire will improve the business environment for achieving more win-win results, Premier Li added.

Ouattara said his country admires the massive progress China has made, and it will continue upholding the one-China policy. Cote d'Ivoire supports the Belt and Road Initiative, and is willing to learn from China's governance experience. Cote d'Ivoire will enhance communication with China in international affairs to promote their bond.