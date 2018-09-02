Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with Mauritian PM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 02:42pm CEST

Premier Li Keqiang met with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth in Beijing on Sept 2 ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Bilateral ties between China and Mauritius are developing smoothly, said the Premier, adding the visit by President Xi Jinping about a month ago has boosted relations to a new stage.

China appreciates Mauritius's stand on the one-China consensus, Premier Li said.

China and Mauritius have achieved an agreement on bilateral free trade. And China is willing to work with Mauritius to maintain multilateralism and free trade.

China is ready to enhance cooperation with Mauritius in fighting climate change, with special care to small island nations' situation.

For his part, Jugnauth said Mauritius also is making efforts to enhance its relations with China. He appreciates the help from China with his country's infrastructure construction and financing, which have facilitated the transformation of Mauritian economic society.

He said he welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Mauritius, which will provide a platform for business exchanges between China and Africa.

After the meeting, Premier Li and Jugnauth witnessed the signing of various bilateral cooperation agreements.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 12:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with president of South Africa
PU
03:52pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li holds talks with president of Cote d’Ivoire
PU
03:52pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 China, Egypt to jointly expand cooperation
PU
02:52pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “We are determined to further enhance our cooperation with Kyrgyzstan by saving it from the shadow of FETO”
PU
02:52pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “Turkish economy will emerge stronger from this period”
PU
02:42pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with Mauritian PM
PU
02:28pAmid U.S. trade war, China's Xi reiterates reform commitment
RE
02:18pAgreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
RE
02:07pADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Takes Next Step in Growing its Downstream Operations by Com...
PU
01:41pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Income earned from export of coconut products was Rs 3975 crore during 2004-14, which increased to Rs 6448 crore during 2014-18.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Agreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
2TESLA : TESLA : Daily Mail, London, Mail on Sunday Business Briefs column
3WIPRO : WIPRO : wins biggest ever contract, over $1.5 billion
4COMCAST CORPORATION : Sky to invest in Israeli VC fund and open Berlin office
5Germany dismisses Bild report on VW petrol cars, no indication of fraud so far

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.