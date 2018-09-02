Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with Sudanese president

Premier Li Keqiang met with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Sept 2 ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Premier Li said China cherishes the traditional friendship between China and Sudan, and will always regard Sudan as China's good friend and partner in Africa and the Arab world.

President Xi Jinping had exchanged in-depth views with President al-Bashir on the development of the China-Sudan relationship, the Premier added.

Premier Li said that China supports Sudan's path of development.

China is willing to cooperate with Sudan to tap potential, strengthen cooperation in Belt & Road construction, and expand pragmatic cooperation on trade, investment and agriculture, making new contributions to the economic and social development of the two countries, the Premier said.

Al-Bashir said 2019 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sudan and China, and pragmatic cooperation between the two countries in various fields has been fruitful.

Al-Bashir also expressed his gratitude for China's long-term support of maintaining Sudan's stability and development.

The cooperation between Sudan and China has further promoted the South-South cooperation and Africa-China cooperation, he added.