Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with president of Sierra Leone

Premier Li Keqiang met with Julius Maada Bio, president of Sierra Leone, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Sept 2 ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Premier Li said China and Sierra Leone's friendship has taken root in the hearts of the people, and the two countries consistently help and support each other, forging a profound friendship in the fight against Ebola.

Both China and Sierra Leone are developing countries. China will spare no effort in providing support to improve the economic and social development in Sierra Leone to achieve win-win cooperation, said Premier Li.

He also expressed the hope that the two countries will strengthen trade and investment cooperation, and forge new cooperation in healthcare and education. He said he hopes Sierra Leone could provide more preferential policies, attracting Chinese enterprises to invest.

Bio gave his thanks to China's help during Sierra Leone's difficult time, especially in the fight against Ebola.

He said Sierra Leone is happy to learn from China's experiences in country governance, expand trade, investment and finance cooperation and further deepen bilateral relations with China.