Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with president of Sierra Leone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 04:12pm CEST

Premier Li Keqiang met with Julius Maada Bio, president of Sierra Leone, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Sept 2 ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Premier Li said China and Sierra Leone's friendship has taken root in the hearts of the people, and the two countries consistently help and support each other, forging a profound friendship in the fight against Ebola.

Both China and Sierra Leone are developing countries. China will spare no effort in providing support to improve the economic and social development in Sierra Leone to achieve win-win cooperation, said Premier Li.

He also expressed the hope that the two countries will strengthen trade and investment cooperation, and forge new cooperation in healthcare and education. He said he hopes Sierra Leone could provide more preferential policies, attracting Chinese enterprises to invest.

Bio gave his thanks to China's help during Sierra Leone's difficult time, especially in the fight against Ebola.

He said Sierra Leone is happy to learn from China's experiences in country governance, expand trade, investment and finance cooperation and further deepen bilateral relations with China.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 14:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27pEXECUTIVE MANSION OF REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA : Presidents Weah, Xi Pledge to Strengthen Liberia–China Ties …US$54 Million Grant to Construct Overpasses at SKD Boulevard, Ministerial Complex Signed
PU
04:12pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with Sudanese president
PU
04:12pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with president of Sierra Leone
PU
04:11pItalians come before ratings agencies, deputy PM says
RE
03:52pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li holds talks with president of Cote d’Ivoire
PU
03:52pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with president of South Africa
PU
03:52pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 China, Egypt to jointly expand cooperation
PU
02:52pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “We are determined to further enhance our cooperation with Kyrgyzstan by saving it from the shadow of FETO”
PU
02:52pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “Turkish economy will emerge stronger from this period”
PU
02:42pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with Mauritian PM
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Agreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
2TESLA : TESLA : Daily Mail, London, Mail on Sunday Business Briefs column
3WIPRO : WIPRO : wins biggest ever contract, over $1.5 billion
4GLENCORE : HELLENIC PETROLEUM SEES 2018 EBITDA TOPPING 1 BILLION EUROS: CEO
5INDONESIA TO WORK WITH ALIBABA'S JACK MA TO INCREASE EXPORTS: minister

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.