Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/09/08 Premier promises level playing field

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 11:27am CEST

Premier Li Keqiang promised a level playing field for both domestic and overseas enterprises when meeting with Darren Woods, CEO and chairman of ExxonMobil, in Beijing on Sept 7.

ExxonMobil discussed a $10 billion exclusively funded petrochemical project in South China's Guangdong province with the Chinese side.

Premier Li said that a thriving two-way investment mode between China and the United States is conducive to both parties, the stable development of the global economy, and growth in international trade. Nations around the globe should join hands to safeguard free and convenient trade, as well as investment.

China is a huge market where investors can get a fair and reasonable return, the Premier added.

ExxonMobil regards this investment as an important step toward its long-term cooperation with China, Woods said, adding that the company appreciates recent moves by the Chinese government in opening-up, business environment optimization and protection of intellectual property rights.

These measures will help China realize its development goals, and provide broad opportunities for ExxonMobil and other foreign enterprises, he said.

'The Chinese government will adopt a stricter intellectual property protection system. If foreign companies encounter infringements of intellectual property rights in China, they can complain to relevant departments or to the State Council directly. We will crack down on them according to law with severe punishments,' Premier Li assured the foreign guests.

It will protect not only the legitimate rights and interests of foreign-funded enterprises, but also the enthusiastic Chinese science and technology personnel, thus promoting transformation and upgrading of the Chinese economy, the Premier added.

'Competition is welcomed and we will grow better from that,' Woods responded when learning of the 10 billion-euro investment from BASF Group of Germany to construct a fine chemical integrated base in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 09:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:17aMerkel targets debt reduction, investment as tax take "very good"
RE
06:48aXILINX : Squirrels Research Labs Partners with BittWare to Launch Worlds Most Powerful Cryptocurrency FPGA Card
AQ
06:22aEIB considering capital hike, changes to shareholding post Brexit
RE
06:16aPreview -- Barron's
DJ
06:02aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan emphasizes on a clean, efficient and affordable mobility system;
PU
05:29aTrump Says He's Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports
DJ
05:27aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/08 Premier promises level playing field
PU
05:25aChina's Trade Surplus With U.S. Hits New Record -- Update
DJ
03:47aChina's record trade surplus with U.S. adds fuel to trade war fire
RE
03:46aCorrection to Trump Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
2INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
3TESLA : TESLA : shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
4Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times
5Canada's Freeland sees 'very good progress' in NAFTA trade talks

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.