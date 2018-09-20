Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/09/20 Premier Li backs free trade at Summer Davos

Premier Li Keqiang called for safeguarding economic globalization and accelerating the new industrial revolution by promoting more inclusive development, innovation and new drivers for economic growth on Sept 19.

The authority of the rule-based multilateral trading system, the foundation for globalization and free trade, should be respected and safeguarded as uncertainties and anti-globalization sentiment are on the rise, Premier Li said.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2018, also known as Summer Davos, in Tianjin.

Unilateral action cannot solve problems, and all nations should help boost the new industrial revolution, Premier Li said.

The event, with the theme 'Building an Innovation Society in the Fourth Industrial Revolution', has drawn more than 2,500 business leaders, government officials, researchers and journalists from more than 100 countries.

In the past few years, China has explored how to cultivate new economic drivers, Premier Li said.

The country did not rely on strong stimulus plans, but instead promoted administrative streamlining, tax and fee reduction and business startups to develop emerging industries, he said.

Those industries have exceeded expectations and play a key role in stabilizing economic growth, restructuring the economy and expanding employment, he said.

In the first half of 2018, China's GDP grew by 6.8 percent compared with the same period last year, maintaining medium- to high-speed economic growth for 12 consecutive quarters, he said.

The economy is in good condition but is in a critical stage of shifting from old drivers to new ones, the Premier said.

China has effectively shrunk institutional costs and production costs, promoted a better business environment and helped to improve quality and efficiency for enterprises, he said.