Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/09/23 Costs to go down for foreign trade companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 06:44am EDT

Premier Li Keqiang presided over a State Council executive meeting on Sept 18. It was decided at the meeting that general customs clearance time for imports and exports, and related supervision documents will be reduced by another one-third in 2018, with lower clearance fees.

'Efforts should be made to optimize the business environment, and truly reduce costs for foreign trade companies. In this way, opening-up can be further expanded, and a steady growth of imports and exports can be maintained,' Premier Li said.

At the meeting, measures to promote foreign trade growth and customs clearance convenience were decided. Premier Li said that the Chinese economy has developed through opening-up in the past 40 years, and foreign trade is important to domestic industrial upgrading and people's consumption.

The Premier called for promoting a higher level of trading convenience, and for further reductions of costs for import and export enterprises.

At the meeting, decisions were also made to streamline approval for imports and exports, and supervision documents to be checked at ports will all be interconnected online before Nov 1, 2018.

In addition, bulk resource goods will be cleared first at ports with follow-up inspections. A fast customs-clearance channel will be opened for agricultural and related products.

Meanwhile, charges will be cleared and regulated, and a list of governmental fee items will be published by the end of 2018.

The meeting decided to improve the export tax rebate policy, speed up processing export rebates, and reduce the export check ratio.

The coverage of export credit insurance will also be expanded, and the government will encourage financial institutions to increase credit lending to foreign trade enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

Work will be done to encourage and support enterprises to explore diversified markets, and expand the import of raw materials for domestic enterprises.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 23 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 10:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:17aOPEC, Russia rebuff Trump's call for immediate boost to oil output
RE
07:15aLow Unemployment, Stagnant Wages Bring Renewed Labor Strife
DJ
06:48aIran oil minister says hopes OPEC will not follow U.S. orders - SHANA
RE
06:44aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/23 Costs to go down for foreign trade companies
PU
06:38aECB should speed pace of policy normalisation - Nowotny
RE
06:34aAMF ARAB MONETARY FUND : Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) releases September edition of “Arab Economic Outlook Report” including updated forecasts for growth and inflation in Arab countries in 2018 and 2019
PU
04:39aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a training program in Sudan
PU
03:46aOPEC, NON-OPEC PANEL UNLIKELY TO RECOMMEND FURTHER OIL OUTPUT HIKE : sources
RE
02:29aIRAN WILL VETO ANY OPEC DECISION JEOPARDIZING ITS INTERESTS : oil minister
PU
02:10aAsian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Comcast outbids Fox with $40 billion winning offer for Sky
2ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA CEO WARNS OF MEDICINE SHORTAGES AFTER BREXIT: Sunday Times
3OPEC, Russia rebuff Trump's call for immediate boost to oil output
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : And Foreign Rival In Showdown Over Future Of Crabbie's
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Controversial Bull Valley cell tower project fizzles out

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.