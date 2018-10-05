Log in
Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/05 ‘Entire economy’ to benefit from tax cuts

10/05/2018 | 08:58am CEST

Keyword from the last six months of State Council executive meetings: tax cut

Taxes for enterprises and individuals will be reduced by more than 800 billion yuan ($116 billion) to promote the transformation and upgrading of the real economy, and stimulate market vitality and social creativity, Premier Li Keqiang said in the government work report this year.

As such,' tax cut' has been an important topic of the State Council's executive meeting over the past six months.

State Council executive meeting on March 28

Decisions were made to deepen value-added tax (VAT) reform, further reducing tax burdens on market entities.

-From May 1, 2018, the VAT rate for manufacturing will be lowered from 17 to 16 percent, and the rate for transportation, construction, basic telecommunication services and farm produce from 11 to 10 percent.

Quotes from the Premier:

-All businesses registered in China, be they Chinese enterprises or wholly foreign owned companies, will be treated equally, and enjoy tax reductions.

-No industry should see its tax burden increase in the course of VAT reform; this will be the guiding principle of all related reform measures.

State Council executive meeting on April 18

Decisions were made that the individual income tax levied on cash bonuses researchers receive from the transfer and commercialization of technological achievements will be reduced, making innovations better serve development of the country and people's livelihoods.

Quotes from the Premier:

-Although financial input is required to push forward technological innovation, more efforts should be made to create a new mechanism to utilize researchers' passion for innovation.

-Respect for labor, knowledge, talent and creativity should be put into practice, honoring scientific and technological personnel who made great contributions.

State Council executive meeting on April 25

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 06:57:02 UTC
