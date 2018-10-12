Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/12 Premier attends SCO leaders’ meeting

DUSHANBE - Premier Li Keqiang proposed to enhance multilateral trade cooperation, thereby further tapping the potentials of common development among the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries.

Premier Li made the proposal on Oct 12 at the 17th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Tajik capital Dushanbe.

The Premier called on the SCO member countries to firmly adhere to free trade and multilateral trading system, further promoting liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment.

Premier Li attends the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Oct 12.

Premier Li addresses the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Oct 12.

Premier Li takes a group photo with the leaders attending the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Oct 12.