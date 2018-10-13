Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/13 China, Kyrgyzstan pledge to further enhance bilateral ties

DUSHANBE - China and Kyrgyzstan agreed to further enhance bilateral ties to benefit the peoples of both countries on Oct 12.

The pledge came as Premier Li Keqiang met with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev on the sidelines of the 17th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in Tajik capital Dushanbe.

Hailing the good-neighborly ties between the two countries, Premier Li said the presidents of the two countries agreed in June to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership, which opened a new chapter in the bilateral ties.

China is willing to intensify high-level exchanges with Kyrgyzstan so as to jointly further bilateral ties to benefit the two peoples, the Premier said.

He said that the two countries are highly complementary in economy and have a lot of room for cooperation, adding that China stands ready to further synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with the Kyrgyz development strategies and push for an early implementation of the existing projects.

He called for more cooperation in connectivity, adding that China encourages capable Chinese enterprises to invest in Kyrgyzstan and hopes that Kyrgyzstan can facilitate the work of these firms and their employees.

Premier Li also called for efforts to promote cooperation in the areas of culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Abylgaziyev said that China has been a good neighbor, partner and friend of Kyrgyzstan and that the two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges and solid mutual trust.

Kyrgyzstan firmly supports the one-China policy, actively participates in the Belt and Road Initiative and resolutely fights against the 'three evil forces' of terrorism, extremism and separatism, said Abylgaziyev.

He said that Kyrgyzstan is willing to expand cooperation with China in trade, investment, agriculture and tourism and bring the comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.