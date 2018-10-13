Log in
Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/13 Premier Li meets Tajik prime minister

10/13/2018 | 02:28pm CEST

DUSHANBE - China and Tajikistan will support each other and seek common development to boost bilateral ties to new levels, Premier Li Keqiang said.

Premier Li made the remarks when holding talks with Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on Oct 13.

Premier Li said Tajikistan is the first leg of his Eurasian trip, which demonstrates the importance China attaches to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Tajikistan.

Noting the rapid and healthy growth of bilateral ties and cooperation in all areas at the moment, the Premier said China stands ready to strengthen the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with Tajikistan's development strategy to advance good-neighborliness and practical cooperation across the matrix.

Speaking in details, Premier Li said cooperation in economy and trade and investment must be expanded. Leading and trustworthy Chinese companies are encouraged to invest in Tajikistan in the fields of energy, power, mineral exploitation, industrial capacity and processing.

The Premier said connectivity should be strengthened, with more to be done in transportation, energy, and border infrastructure development.

Cooperation on agriculture needs to be expanded, he said, adding that the focus is agricultural processing and import of more high-quality Tajik farm products.

Premier Li also spoke of the need to improve the business environment, strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and tighten coordination and cooperation under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Rasulzoda said Tajikistan is willing to take an active part in building the Belt and Road, enhance bilateral practical cooperation in trade, energy, transportation, agriculture, investment and financing, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges, among others, to maintain the healthy and steady development of the bilateral ties.

Rasulzoda said Tajikistan is ready to coordinate closely with China under the SCO framework.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 12:27:00 UTC
