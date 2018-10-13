Log in
Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/13 Premier attends SCO leaders’ meeting

10/13/2018 | 05:03am CEST

DUSHANBE - Premier Li Keqiang urged Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries to further promote win-win cooperation in various fields and achieve common development on Oct 12.

Addressing the 17th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe, he highlighted, among others, the areas of multilateral economic cooperation and trade, production capacity cooperation, and connectivity.

He noted that at the landmark SCO summit held earlier this year in the Chinese city of Qingdao, President Xi Jinping and other SCO leaders reached important consensus and injected strong impetus to the SCO's future development.

In order to build on the sound momentum, Premier Li proposed advancing SCO cooperation in six areas: security, multilateral economic cooperation and trade, production capacity cooperation, connectivity, innovation, and people-to-people ties.

The SCO serves as an important platform for Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, he said, adding that China is ready to further synergize the BRI with development strategies of fellow SCO members to make the SCO an example of openness, cooperation and common development.

FREE TRADE

Noting the setbacks in economic globalization and backlash against the multilateral trading regime, Premier Li said the SCO member countries are faced with new challenges in economic development.

'Past experience shows that development cannot be achieved behind closed doors, and opening-up is the right way forward,' he said.

He called on the SCO member countries to firmly support free trade and the rules-based multilateral trading regime and further advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

SCO members, the Premier added, also need to take solid steps to promote multilateral trade and economic cooperation, launch feasibility studies on establishing an SCO free trade area, and develop institutional arrangements for closer regional economic cooperation.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 03:02:01 UTC
