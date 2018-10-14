Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/14 China elevates SCO practical cooperation for common development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 09:43am CEST

BEIJING - A six-point proposal raised by Premier Li Keqiang will elevate practical cooperation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), so as to benefit the region's common development, analysts said.

Premier Li put forward the proposal while addressing the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states, which was held on Oct 12 in the Tajik capital city of Dushanbe. It comes about four months after the landmark SCO Qingdao summit.

The Premier proposed advancing SCO cooperation in six areas: security, multilateral economic cooperation and trade, industrial capacity cooperation, connectivity, innovation, and people-to-people ties.

'The proposal contains very concrete measures. It shows that China has a strong desire to push forward with the SCO practical cooperation,' said Li Ziguo, a researcher at the China Institute of International Studies.

Deng Hao, secretary-general of the China Center for SCO Studies, said the practical cooperation aims to achieve common development among regional countries.

'All member states yearn for development and expect the SCO to play an even bigger role. That is in line with the aspiration of the people,' Deng said.

The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017. The eight members account for about 20 percent of the global economy and 40 percent of the world's population.

In his speech, the Premier called on the SCO members to firmly support free trade and the rules-based multilateral trading regime, and further advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

He specifically stated that China is ready to import more high-quality agricultural products from fellow SCO member states.

'This is good news, as Russia and Central Asian countries are very keen to increase farm exports to China,' said Li, the researcher.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 07:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aDON'T BLINK : ' Mexican Ex-President's Advice for China on U.S. Trade Conflict
DJ
10:24aSudanese pound strengthens for first time since devaluation
RE
10:13aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a training program in Qatar
PU
09:57aMexico says new U.S. trade deal won't block other economic relations
RE
09:44aKuroda says BOJ will use interest rates to signal exit from easy policy - Bloomberg
RE
09:43aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/14 China elevates SCO practical cooperation for common development
PU
09:33a'Innocent bystanders' - Emerging economies struggle to contain capital outflows
RE
08:39aU.S. TO SEEK CURRENCY CHAPTERS IN TRADE TALKS WITH JAPAN, OTHERS : Mnuchin
RE
07:53aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Secretary General Marjut Santoni at GI Forum on handling “risk”
PU
06:57aU.S. to seek currency chapters in trade talks with Japan, others - Mnuchin
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : China central bank chief says plenty of room for monetary adjustments amid trade row
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : US Foolish To Start Another Cold War, Says Jack Ma
3GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING SAE : GLOBAL TELECOM SAE : GTH press release 14-OCT-18
4DOHA BANK : Recognised as Pioneer in Adoption of Global Best Practices in IT Service Management
5Mexico says new U.S. trade deal won't block other economic relations

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.