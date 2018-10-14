Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/14 Premier Li’s Tajikistan trip forges closer SCO ties, firm support for free trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 01:13pm CEST

DUSHANBE - Premier Li Keqiang on Oct 14 wrapped up his first visit to Tajikistan, forging closer ties with regional countries who jointly voiced firm support for free trade and multilateral economic cooperation.

This is expressed in the joint communique of the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and during the multilateral and bilateral meetings.

Addressing the SCO meeting on Oct 12, Premier Li proposed advancing cooperation in six key areas that include trade, industrial capacity cooperation, connectivity and pledged efforts to make the SCO an example of openness, cooperation and common development among regional countries.

Trade more, gain more

The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017. The eight members account for about 20 percent of the global economy and 40 percent of the world's population.

Premier Li said as the SCO trade has kept growing over the past few years, everyone is made a beneficiary of free trade and regional cooperation.

'Past experience shows that development cannot be achieved behind closed doors, and opening up is the right way forward,' Premier Li said.

He called on the SCO member countries to firmly support free trade and the rules-based multilateral trading regime and further advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

Prime ministers and representatives at the meeting agreed that the countries in the region particularly need to safeguard multilateralism and free trade under the new circumstances.

They stressed the importance of 'consistently strengthening an open, inclusive, transparent, non-discriminatory and rule-based multilateral trading system, as well as preventing any unilateral protectionist measures in trade,' the joint communique said.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 11:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Sour Gas Constructing New Sulphur Pipeline for its Shah Sou...
PU
08:23aThe Bad Trade-Offs Emerging Markets Face
DJ
08:18aA CHANGE IN MOOD : ' Allies Soften Tone on U.S. Trade Policy
DJ
07:18aWORLD BANK : Announces $1bn Assistance for Indonesia Natural Disaster Recovery and Preparedness
PU
07:13aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/14 Premier Li’s Tajikistan trip forges closer SCO ties, firm support for free trade
PU
05:42aEgypt minister sees no threats attached to China investment
RE
05:27aEmbattled Chinese drug maker to get $43 million in government support
RE
04:48aDON'T BLINK : ' Mexican Ex-President's Advice for China on U.S. Trade Conflict
DJ
04:24aSudanese pound strengthens for first time since devaluation
RE
04:13aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a training program in Qatar
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING SAE : GLOBAL TELECOM SAE : GTH press release 14-OCT-18
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : US Foolish To Start Another Cold War, Says Jack Ma
3APPLE : APPLE : China central bank chief says plenty of room for monetary adjustments amid trade row
4VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
5Mexico says new U.S. trade deal won't block other economic relations

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.