Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/14 Premier Li’s Tajikistan trip forges closer SCO ties, firm support for free trade

DUSHANBE - Premier Li Keqiang on Oct 14 wrapped up his first visit to Tajikistan, forging closer ties with regional countries who jointly voiced firm support for free trade and multilateral economic cooperation.

This is expressed in the joint communique of the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and during the multilateral and bilateral meetings.

Addressing the SCO meeting on Oct 12, Premier Li proposed advancing cooperation in six key areas that include trade, industrial capacity cooperation, connectivity and pledged efforts to make the SCO an example of openness, cooperation and common development among regional countries.

Trade more, gain more

The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017. The eight members account for about 20 percent of the global economy and 40 percent of the world's population.

Premier Li said as the SCO trade has kept growing over the past few years, everyone is made a beneficiary of free trade and regional cooperation.

'Past experience shows that development cannot be achieved behind closed doors, and opening up is the right way forward,' Premier Li said.

He called on the SCO member countries to firmly support free trade and the rules-based multilateral trading regime and further advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

Prime ministers and representatives at the meeting agreed that the countries in the region particularly need to safeguard multilateralism and free trade under the new circumstances.

They stressed the importance of 'consistently strengthening an open, inclusive, transparent, non-discriminatory and rule-based multilateral trading system, as well as preventing any unilateral protectionist measures in trade,' the joint communique said.