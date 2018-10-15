Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/15 China-Netherlands friendship boosted

THE HAGUE - Premier Li Keqiang called for renewing the friendship between China and the Netherlands as he arrived in the country on Oct 14 for an official visit.

This is the first such visit to the country by a Chinese premier in 14 years.

'I have come to the Netherlands to renew and enhance a long-running friendship. A bright future dawns only when we maintain,' Premier Li said in an article published on Oct 14 on newspaper Nouvelles D'Europe.

Noting that the world is now facing the headwinds of unilateralism and protectionism, Premier Li said the solution to the challenges lies in 'making a stronger commitment to uphold multilateralism, free trade, economic globalization and an open world economy, and striving to sustain the hard-won global recovery with concrete and concerted efforts.'

The Premier also urged the two countries to further enhance cooperation.

The development in China driven by a new round of reform and opening-up has created new space for cooperation between the two countries, Premier Li said.

'As a Dutch saying goes, happiness doubles when you share it. Likewise, opportunities will multiply when we share them,' Premier Li said in the article titled 'A time to renew friendship and embrace a brighter future.'

Efforts to advance the Belt and Road Initiative will provide more opportunities to leverage the advantageous location of the Netherlands as the gateway to Europe and facilitate connectivity between China and Europe by making full use of the convenient land, sea and air transportation in this country, he said.

The boom of new growth drivers and upgrading of the industrial structure in China will cultivate new areas of technological cooperation, and Chinese people's pursuit of a better life with higher household spending promises a new market for quality Dutch products, he said.