Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/16 China, Netherlands urge free trade

THE HAGUE - China and the Netherlands called for global efforts to support and promote free trade and safeguard multilateralism to handle the rising challenges confronting the world.

In a joint news conference held by visiting Premier Li Keqiang and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Oct 15 in The Hague, Premier Li said that the two countries will cement consensus and work together to boost free trade and improve the multilateral trading system under the backdrop of growing uncertainties.

'Free trade is not a rejection of fair trade,' Premier Li said. 'Without free trade, there is no fair trade; while without fair trade, free trade will not gain sustainable development.'

As for multilateralism, the Premier said, it does not mean disrespect for country-to-country relations, but a promotion to the democratization of international politics.

Premier Li reiterated China's determination to be more open to the world, saying that his country will continue to expand its markets for Dutch investments in such areas as agriculture and service.

For Rutte, he urged all the big countries to work collectively on an open, fair and multilateral trading system, saying that the Netherlands and China will make joint efforts to cope with global challenges.

'Free and fair trade is about not only how we can share the cake, it is also about how we can make the cake bigger,' Rutte said.

Premier Li is on an official visit to the European country. During the three-day stay, the Premier will also meet with Dutch King Willem-Alexander as well as parliamentary leaders. The Premier is also set to visit a hi-tech exhibition and address a business forum in The Hague.