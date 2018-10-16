Log in
Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/16 Premier Li meets Dutch king, calls for more cooperation

10/16/2018 | 03:33am CEST

THE HAGUE - Premier Li Keqiang met with Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Oct 15, urging the two countries to enhance cooperation in various areas and defend multilateralism and free trade.

Premier Li first conveyed President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to the Dutch king.

In recent years, China-Netherlands relations have developed rapidly, Premier Li said, noting that the exchange of visits by the two countries' heads of state has opened up broad prospects for bilateral ties.

The development of China-Netherlands ties not only benefits both nations, but also bears major significance for China-Europe relations, he said.

China, the Premier said, is willing to work with the Dutch side to deepen cooperation in various fields, including investment, financing and inclusive finance, and create favorable conditions for their companies, especially those small- and medium-sized ones, to conduct cooperation.

Dutch companies, he added, are welcome to make investment in China.

Speaking of the international trade system, Premier Li said it is encountering some difficulties.

He called upon the two countries, both being open economies and major global traders, to support the rules-based international political and economic order, abide by commonly accepted norms, work together to defend multilateralism and free trade, and inject more certainties into the world.

For his part, King Willem-Alexander said close high-level exchanges over recent years have boosted bilateral ties and facilitated mutually beneficial cooperation and two-way corporate investment between the two countries.

In face of the challenges besetting today's world, the Netherlands and China have even more reasons to enhance unity and cooperation, so as to jointly address risks caused by uncertainties and safeguard the international trade system and the world's stability and development, said the king.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 01:32:01 UTC
