Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/17 China, Netherlands make ‘strides’ in bilateral ties

THE HAGUE - Instead of walking up the stairs step by step from the wing, Premier Li Keqiang made one single stride to get to the rostrum to address the China-Netherlands Business Forum in The Hague on Oct 16.

A short while earlier, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte made the same move.

'This can be a demonstration of the renewed China-Netherlands ties, which have taken a stride, especially for our practical cooperation,' Premier Li opened his speech with a metaphor.

Premier Li was on a three-day official visit to the Netherlands, the first by a Chinese premier to the European country in 14 years.

'I have come to the Netherlands to renew and enhance a long-running friendship. A bright future dawns only when we maintain,' Premier Li said in an article published on newspaper Nouvelles D'Europe as he arrived in the country.

The visit, which was wrapped up on Oct 16, did 'renew and enhance' the China-Dutch friendship, and took bilateral relations a wide stride forward.

DEEPENING PRACTICAL COOPERATION

Speaking highly of the Sino-Dutch practical cooperation at the business forum, the Chinese premier said the two governments will create an open and fair environment for business cooperation between the two countries.

Ahead of the forum, enterprises of the two countries signed a series of agreements worth nearly $10 billion.

When meeting with Rutte on Oct 15, Premeir Li said China is willing to learn from the Netherlands in managing an ageing society and establishing cooperation mechanisms between the two sides in areas of urbanization, elder care and clean energy technologies.

The Premier said China will deepen reforms and opening-up, and the country is willing to expand cooperation with the Netherlands on all fronts in the spirit of openness and inclusiveness, as well as mutual learning and mutual benefit.

Dutch companies are welcome to increase investment in China and share the dividend of China's new round of opening up and high-quality development, Premeir Li said.