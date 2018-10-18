Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/18 China, Belgium agree to unleash complementary advantages, tap more cooperation potentials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 12:53am CEST

BRUSSELS - China and Belgium agreed to keep unleashing complementary advantages, tapping more cooperation potentials, and yielding greater development achievements in pragmatic cooperation on Oct 17.

Premier Li Keqiang made the remarks at a joint press conference after holding talks with his Belgian counterpart, Charles Michel.

The two heads of government briefed results of their talks at the press conference.

'The two sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, timely communicate on various issues and keep consolidating political mutual trust,' Premier Li said.

He suggested the two sides further expand two-way opening-up, upgrade the level of bilateral trade and investment, deepen cooperation in nuclear energy, aviation and aerospace, and enhance innovation cooperation.

On relations with Europe, the Premier stressed that China and Belgium will work together toward a healthy and stable development of China-Europe relations.

He added that the two countries will jointly forge ahead connectivity between Asia and Europe and facilitate the process of a China-Europe bilateral investment treaty (BIT) negotiation.

In order to contribute to world peace, stability and development, China and Belgium will enhance communication and coordination under multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, safeguard multilateralism and rules-based international order, maintain free trading system and open world economy, Premier Li said.

For his part, Michel suggested the two countries tap potentials in economy and trade, investment, agriculture, energy, aviation, infrastructure and connectivity cooperation.

He called on Belgium and China to make joint efforts to facilitate development of Europe-China relations, reach an agreement on the BIT at an early date and take steps to promote mutual benefit between enterprises from the two countries.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 22:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37aBOJ's Kuroda offers slightly brighter view on inflation
RE
02:33aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : R&D funds for new wild dog control methods
PU
02:27aPRIME MINISTER O&RSQUO;NEILL TO FINANCE MINISTERS : Accelerate Breakthroughs
PU
02:03aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Big lift for new museum cantilever gallery
PU
02:01aTrump turns attention to budget cutting after slashing taxes
RE
01:58aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Increased Aid, Development Critical to Eradicating Global Poverty, Delegates Stress in Second Committee
PU
01:33aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean Has Lost Momentum
PU
01:18aFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Du Sud
PU
12:53aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/18 China, Belgium agree to unleash complementary advantages, tap more cooperation potentials
PU
12:49aU.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2ALUMINA LIMITED : ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
3At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
4BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Corona maker's CEO Rob Sands to step down, insider to replace him
5ALCOA CORPORATION : Alcoa's profit beat fueled by rising alumina prices, shares rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.