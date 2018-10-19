Log in
Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/10/19 China, Cambodia to enhance trade, investment cooperation

10/18/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

BRUSSELS - China and Cambodia are ready to expand cooperation in areas including trade and investment, the two countries' leaders said on Oct 18.

The message was sent from a meeting between Premier Li Keqiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

China is ready to continue consolidating traditional friendship with Cambodia and deepening cooperation with the country in various areas, so as to bring more real benefits to the people of both countries, Premier Li said.

Premier Li is in Brussels for a working visit to Belgium and the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit.

China will, as always, support the Cambodian people in following a development path in line with their national conditions, and support Cambodia's efforts to maintain stability, develop economy and improve people's livelihood, Premier Li said.

The Premier called upon the two countries to enhance synergy of their development strategies and expand bilateral trade.

China is willing to continue importing Cambodia's competitive agricultural products, and encourage competent Chinese companies to make investments in Cambodia, so as to achieve win-win results, he said.

The Premier also expressed China's support for Cambodia in hosting the next ASEM summit.

For his part, Hun Sen said Premier Li's visit to Cambodia and co-chairing of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) leaders' meeting earlier this year had injected new impetus into Cambodia-China relations and the LMC.

Cambodia is willing to work with China to firmly support each other and enhance coordination in international and regional affairs, said Hun Sen.

The prime minister said his country is also willing to expand practical cooperation with China in economy, trade and agriculture, adding that Chinese companies are welcome to make investments in Cambodia.

With regard to the next ASEM summit, Hun Sen said Cambodia will enhance communication and coordination with China.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 21:47:00 UTC
