Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/03/16 Premier stresses market's role

The word 'market' was mentioned 29 times by Premier Li Keqiang at a news conference on March 15, conveying a clear signal that the central government will defend the market's decisive role in resource allocation.

In carrying out reform, the government must keep the market in mind. Its job is not to direct what the market should or should not do, but to do its best to energize all market players, the Premier said.

To disentangle the market

'Are China's economic problems bigger than previously thought? And if the economic slowdown doesn't stop, would China consider taking more aggressive measures?' A reporter from Reuters asked.

In the Government Work Report delivered on March 5, GDP increase is targeted at 6 to 6.5 percent. Actually, both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have downgraded world growth expectations in 2019.

'It is true that China's economy has encountered new downward pressure against a larger backdrop of slower global economic growth,' the Premier said. 'We have adjusted downward, as appropriate, our projected economic growth target for 2019, and set it at a target range. This is compatible with the GDP growth rate we achieved last year. It is also consistent with our determination to prevent major economic indicators from sliding out of the proper range. In this way, we have sent a message of stability to the market. '

China must take strong measures to cope with the current downward economic pressure, he stressed. One possible option is to resort to quantitative easing, including excessive money supply and a much higher deficit-to-GDP ratio, flooding the economy with liquidity. Such an indiscriminate and expedient approach might work in the short run, but also may lead to future problems. Hence, it is not a viable option, Premier Li said.