Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/03/22 Premier Li stresses implementation of larger-scale tax cuts

BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang stressed the implementation of larger-scale tax cuts to further boost the vitality of market entities on March 21.

Premier Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium held during his inspection at the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration.

Vice-Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium.

China's tax and fee cuts will bring benefits to the country both in the short and long term, as it not only reduces corporate burden and helps stabilize employment but also optimizes economic and income distribution structure and promotes sustainable fiscal spending, Premier Li said.

China should accelerate the implementation of tax cut measures to further unleash the vitality of companies, which will help the economy keep running within a reasonable range and promote high-quality development, Premier Li said.

Premier Li said that this round of tax cuts must ensure that the tax burden on major industries such as the manufacturing sector is decreased significantly and lowered to various extents in some industries.

'All industries will see their taxes go down, not up,' Premier Li said.

The government will work out targeted solutions to solve potential tax burden rise as a result of a decrease in input tax deductions in some industries, Premier Li added.

Premier Li said the government must live on a tight budget to support the tax cuts.

Except for those projects that must be done and key programs, the central fiscal authority will cut its expenditures by 10 percent, Premier Li said.

Local governments should also resolutely cut general expenditures and improve the efficiency of existing resources, Premier Li said.