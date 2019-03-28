Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/03/28 China, Luxembourg to deepen cooperation

BOAO - Premier Li Keqiang met with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on March 27 and the two sides expressed willingness to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

China-Luxembourg relations have enjoyed healthy and stable development for a long time and the economies of the two countries are highly complementary, Premier Li said, adding that China is ready to work with Luxembourg to expand two-way opening-up, enhance political and economic ties, and deepen pragmatic cooperation, particularly financial cooperation, to achieve common development.

Noting that Luxembourg is an important member of the European Union, Premier Li said China supported European integration and the two sides held similar position on addressing climate change and maintaining multilateralism and free trade.

China is willing to see a prosperous and stable Europe and hopes the European side can provide an equal environment for companies from the two sides to cooperate and compete with each other, the Premier said.

Bettel, who is attending the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, said Luxembourg firmly supported the EU-China comprehensive strategic partnership and the construction of the Belt and Road, and hoped to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with China.

After their meeting on March 27, Premier Li and Bettel witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on jointly building the Belt and Road, and financial cooperation documents.