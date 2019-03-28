Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/03/28 China, Luxembourg to deepen cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:16am EDT

BOAO - Premier Li Keqiang met with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on March 27 and the two sides expressed willingness to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

China-Luxembourg relations have enjoyed healthy and stable development for a long time and the economies of the two countries are highly complementary, Premier Li said, adding that China is ready to work with Luxembourg to expand two-way opening-up, enhance political and economic ties, and deepen pragmatic cooperation, particularly financial cooperation, to achieve common development.

Noting that Luxembourg is an important member of the European Union, Premier Li said China supported European integration and the two sides held similar position on addressing climate change and maintaining multilateralism and free trade.

China is willing to see a prosperous and stable Europe and hopes the European side can provide an equal environment for companies from the two sides to cooperate and compete with each other, the Premier said.

Bettel, who is attending the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, said Luxembourg firmly supported the EU-China comprehensive strategic partnership and the construction of the Belt and Road, and hoped to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with China.

After their meeting on March 27, Premier Li and Bettel witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on jointly building the Belt and Road, and financial cooperation documents.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 09:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32aKey euro zone inflation expectation gauge hits lowest since September 2016
RE
05:31aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : remains the largest venture debt provider in the EU
PU
05:31aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Industrial Profits decreased in the First Two Months of 2019
PU
05:16aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/28 China, Luxembourg to deepen cooperation
PU
05:16aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Business Confidence Rises for Q1 and Q2 2019
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10aIn first vote since Turkey's crisis, Erdogan could lose capital city
RE
05:05aCamera Photo Recovery Becomes Easier with Recoverit Photo Recovery Software
SE
05:02aKenyan shilling strengthens against the dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
4SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Presentation of figures for the financial year 2018 and guida..
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : – Notice Convening Ordinary General Meeting

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.