Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/03/29 China boosts measures to open economy

China will further open up to foreign investors and offer them treatment equal to that of domestic companies with firm protection of their legitimate rights, Premier Li Keqiang said at the Boao Forum for Asia on March 28.

The country will fully adopt pre-entry national treatment and negative lists for overseas investment, Premier Li said at the opening ceremony of the forum's annual conference in Hainan province.

By the end of June, China will release the amended negative lists for foreign investment access, he said. 'The negative lists will only be shortened. ... We will ensure fair competition and common development for Chinese and foreign companies with fair supervision,' Premier Li told more than 2,000 participants.

A negative list shows areas where investment is prohibited; all other areas are presumed to be open.

The government has started formulating matching regulations and rules to support implementation of the Foreign Investment Law, adopted two weeks ago, Premier Li said, adding that supporting regulations will take effect along with the law on Jan 1.

The draft amendment to the patent law has been submitted to China's top legislators. It sharply increases compensation for infringement to a cost that violators will not be able to afford, he said.

Forced technology transfers are prohibited and violators will receive harsh penalties, Premier Li said. The complaint mechanism for foreign-invested companies will be perfected to improve exchanges and coordination between the government and investors, making it an effective way to protect the legal rights of foreign companies, he said.

China will not resort to massive economic stimulus to boost growth, but will continue to open up and innovate to energize market players, Premier Li said.