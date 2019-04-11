Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/04/11 China abides by EU standards, rules in infrastructure cooperation

ZAGREB - Premier Li Keqiang said on April 10 that China will insist on open tendering when carrying out infrastructure cooperation with European Union (EU) member states and will abide by the EU standards and rules.

Premier Li made the remarks during his meeting with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, to whom the Premier first extended the greetings from President Xi Jinping.

On infrastructure cooperation, Premier Li said that China will ensure projects being completed with high quality, and strive for mutual benefits, win-win and all-win cooperation in this area.

An important consensus reached in the just-concluded 21st China-EU leaders' meeting is that investment should be open to both sides and non-discriminative, which the China-EU cooperation should comply with, he added.

Premier Li said that China and Croatia always stick to treating each other equally with mutual respect based on mutual benefits and win-win principles, and the bilateral relations have maintained healthy and stable development.

China appreciates that President Kitarovic pays great attention to the development of China-Croatia relationship, said the Premier.

Noting that China-Croatia cooperation is equal, open, inclusive and has huge development potential, Premier Li said China is willing to strengthen the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Croatia's Three Seas Initiative (TSI), and continuously deepen bilateral practical cooperation in all areas.

For her part, Grabar-Kitarovic said Croatia and China share a profound traditional friendship and amicable bilateral relations.

The two countries have no conflict of interests and have broad prospect for cooperation in areas including economy and trade, investment and culture, she added.

Grabar-Kitarovic said that Premier Li's visit has achieved fruitful results and injected new impetus into the development of China-Croatia relationship.