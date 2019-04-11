Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/04/11 Sino-EU talks help pave way for agreement on investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

China and the European Union have committed to achieving major progress this year in negotiations for a high-level bilateral investment agreement with a view to concluding the ambitious accord next year, according to a joint statement.

The two sides pledged to widen market access, eliminate discriminatory requirements for foreign investors and establish a balanced investment protection framework, according to a joint statement issued after the China-EU leaders' meeting held in Brussels, Belgium, on April 9.

Premier Li Keqiang, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker co-chaired the annual meeting and reached consensus on a wide range of issues, including bilateral ties, global challenges and governance.

They committed to building an economic relationship based on openness, nondiscrimination and fair competition, ensuring a level playing field, transparency and mutual benefit, the statement added.

Two-way trade between the EU and China reached more than $682 billion last year. The EU is China's biggest trading partner, and China is the EU's second-largest trading partner.

Premier Li said the common interests of China and the EU far outweigh their differences, and expanding their common interests will help narrow those differences. Premier Li spoke at a joint news conference with Tusk and Juncker after the meeting.

The two sides will continue to strengthen synergies between the EU strategy on Connecting Europe and Asia, the EU's Trans-European Transport Networks and the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, the statement said, adding they welcome further exchanges in 5G networks and technological cooperation between their business communities.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 23:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:10pOil prices dip on surging U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
09:08pFed minutes weigh on dollar, pound numb to Brexit extension
RE
09:03pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi meets with Myanmar's commander-in-chief of defense services
PU
09:03pAmazon, Microsoft chosen to compete for Pentagon cloud computing contract
RE
08:51pU.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
RE
08:48pMICHAEL B  ENZI : Enzi supports Trump's energy infrastructure reforms to support coal, oil and gas development
PU
08:47pAsian shares pause near 8-month high, dollar weakens
RE
08:38pMARTIN T CAUSER : Ag Committee Weighs Impact of Weather-Related Travel Bans on Struggling Dairy Industry, Causer Says
PU
08:08pSTEEL VS. WOOD : Which is the More Sustainable Building Material?
PU
08:03pU S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE : Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan's Meeting with Austrian Minister of Defense Mario Kunasek
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
2KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC : KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : Receives Unanimous Support from Independent Analysts for Direc..
3ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : U.S. grain trader ADM says to seek early retirements..
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E IN TALKS WITH BLUEMOUNTAIN TO POSSIBLY EXPAND BOARD: sources
5Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About