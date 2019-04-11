Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/04/11 Sino-EU talks help pave way for agreement on investment

China and the European Union have committed to achieving major progress this year in negotiations for a high-level bilateral investment agreement with a view to concluding the ambitious accord next year, according to a joint statement.

The two sides pledged to widen market access, eliminate discriminatory requirements for foreign investors and establish a balanced investment protection framework, according to a joint statement issued after the China-EU leaders' meeting held in Brussels, Belgium, on April 9.

Premier Li Keqiang, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker co-chaired the annual meeting and reached consensus on a wide range of issues, including bilateral ties, global challenges and governance.

They committed to building an economic relationship based on openness, nondiscrimination and fair competition, ensuring a level playing field, transparency and mutual benefit, the statement added.

Two-way trade between the EU and China reached more than $682 billion last year. The EU is China's biggest trading partner, and China is the EU's second-largest trading partner.

Premier Li said the common interests of China and the EU far outweigh their differences, and expanding their common interests will help narrow those differences. Premier Li spoke at a joint news conference with Tusk and Juncker after the meeting.

The two sides will continue to strengthen synergies between the EU strategy on Connecting Europe and Asia, the EU's Trans-European Transport Networks and the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, the statement said, adding they welcome further exchanges in 5G networks and technological cooperation between their business communities.