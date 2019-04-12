Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/04/12 Bridge called model for cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

Premier Li Keqiang and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic visited the construction site of the Peljesac Bridge on April 11. The bridge will connect two parts of the European Union member's territory and is being built by Chinese companies.

The leaders spoke highly of the progress made in the bridge's construction, calling it a good example of what can be accomplished with stronger ties between the two countries.

Speaking at a news conference after their visit, Premier Li said the bridge offers peace and security by connecting two places in Croatia that have no land links. Currently, Croatians have to go through two customs clearances in Neum, a town in Croatia's neighboring country Bosnia and Herzegovina, to reach the famous tourist destination of Dubrovnik.

The bridge, when completed, will be beneficial to regional peace and development, as well as to the livelihoods of people living around it, the Premier said.

Premier Li called the bridge a landmark project for China's cooperation with the EU and 16 Central and Eastern European countries, using EU financing and standards. Chinese companies competed for the project during fair and transparent bidding and will fulfill all conditions in the contract to make it a good facility that can stand all tests, he said.

It will strengthen logistics, the interaction among Croatian people, and the development of southern Croatia, Premier Li said. 'I hope Croatian people will enjoy the convenience the bridge will bring as soon as possible,' he added.

Peljesac Bridge, at 2,440 meters in length, will connect the mainland part of Croatia with the nation's Peljesac Peninsula. The structure is estimated to cost 420 million euros ($473 million), 85 percent of which will be paid by the EU.

In April of last year, a combination of Chinese companies signed a contract with the Croatian government to start construction of the first phase of the bridge at a cost of around 280 million euros. The phase is to be completed in three years.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18pBANK INDONESIA : Consumer Optimism Maintained
PU
11:17pJapan urged G20 to strengthen global coordination - finance minister Aso
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:12pSoftBank picking its battles with U.S. national security committee
RE
11:04pSingapore central bank stands pat on monetary policy as growth eases
RE
11:01pChina's iron ore futures edge higher, set for third week of gains
RE
10:36pPG&E appoints Nora Mead as board chair
RE
10:33pInside SoftBank's push to rule the road
RE
10:33pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/04/12 Bridge called model for cooperation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Prices New Streaming Service at $6.99 a Month
5LYFT INC : LYFT : How Uber and Lyft compare on key financial metrics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About