Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/04/12 China, Slovakia agree to further cooperation, ties

04/11/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

DUBROVNIK - Premier Li Keqiang and Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on April 11 that the two countries are ready to further promote cooperation and enhance bilateral ties.

The two leaders made the remarks when meeting on the sidelines of the eighth leaders' meeting of China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC).

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Premier Li said China is willing to join Slovakia in meeting each other half way, enhance political mutual trust and promote a healthy development of bilateral ties.

Markets of China and Slovakia are highly complementary to each other, Premier Li said, adding that China will always keep the door of its market open and welcomes Slovakia's export of high-quality agricultural specialties.

China is willing to better align the Belt and Road Initiative with the development strategy of Slovakia and deepen cooperation in the fields of digital economy, transportation and logistics, Premier Li said.

China supports its companies in participating in Slovenia's infrastructure construction, said Premier Li, adding that Chinese firms always strictly stick to local laws and regulations, and the two sides should ensure them a fair and non-discriminatory competition environment.

For his part, Pellegrini said Slovakia is ready to take the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to further enhance bilateral ties, expand cooperation in all levels, and increase communication and coordination with China in multilateral areas.

Slovakia welcomes Chinese investment, he said, adding that his country is willing to open its market to Chinese companies and will provide them with fair, equal and non-discriminatory treatment.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 22:07:04 UTC
