Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/04/12 China ready to better align BRI with Slovenia's development strategy

DUBROVNIK - Premier Li Keqiang said that China is willing to better align the Belt and Road Initiative with the development strategy of Slovenia on April 11.

Premier Li made the remarks while meeting with Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec, who is here to attend the eighth leaders' meeting of China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik.

As important cooperation partners, China and Slovenia enjoy sound and stable development in bilateral ties and cooperation, Premier Li said, adding that the two countries enjoy complementary advantages and have achieved a series of cooperation results in various fields.

China is willing to further deepen cooperation in such areas as innovation, technology and small and medium-sized enterprises, the Premier said.

For his part, Sarec said Slovenia and China are important partners, and have maintained frequent high-level exchanges, adding that bilateral ties and cooperation in various areas have seen smooth development.

Slovenia is an active participant in the Belt and Road construction and China-CEEC cooperation, and is willing to expand cooperation with China in trade, investment, technology and pharmacy so as to promote new progress in bilateral relations, Sarec said.