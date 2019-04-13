Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/04/13 China-CEEC business forum

Premier Li Keqiang addresses the opening ceremony of the 9th Business Forum of Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) and China in Dubrovnik, Croatia, April 12, 2019. Premier Li and 16 CEEC leaders attended the opening ceremony on April 12.[Photo/Xinhua]

DUBROVNIK, Croatia - Premier Li Keqiang called for broader and deeper economic and trade cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) on April 12.

Premier Li made the appeal when attending, together with 16 CEEC leaders, an opening ceremony of the 9th Business Forum of CEEC and China.

Premier Li said China-CEEC cooperation has maintained exuberant vigor and vitality, which is supported by the constant development of economic and trade cooperation.

Amid the backdrop of a slowdown in the world economy last year, trade volume between China and the 16 countries increased 21 percent, hitting a record high in history, and displaying a broad prospect for cooperation, he said.

The Premier also noted new progress in third-party market cooperation, joint efforts in Belt and Road construction, infrastructure connectivity, subnational cooperation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

The Premier said that China is willing to better align the Belt and Road Initiative with the development strategies of other countries, uphold the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and insist on promoting peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness and mutual learning, so as to push for a broader and deeper China-CEEC economic and trade cooperation.

To improve trade facilitation, the Premier called for further opening up their respective markets and simplifying customs procedures.

China will provide a green channel for CEEC exports to China and strengthen cooperation in facilitating the China-Europe land-sea express line to accelerate cross-border logistics, Premier Li said.