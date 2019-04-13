Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/04/13 Future China-CEEC cooperation

DUBROVNIK, Croatia, April 12 - Premier Li Keqiang on April 12 proposed a series of measures to promote cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs).

Premier Li made the proposal when addressing the eighth China-CEEC leaders' meeting in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik.

Premier Li noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping recently made successful visits to three European countries, injecting new impetus into deepening development of the China-European Union (EU) comprehensive strategic partnership.

As part of the China-EU relations, the China-CEEC cooperation mechanism has been conducive to promoting European integration process and advancing the China-EU ties, the Premier said.

Members of the mechanism stick to the principles of mutual respect and equal treatment, uphold the spirit of openness and inclusiveness, follow international rules and EU laws and regulations, and respect the responsibilities and obligations that EU members among the 16 CEECs need to fulfill, Premier Li said.

The cooperation mechanism attaches equal importance to trade and investment, and combines economic cooperation with people-to-people exchanges, having not only promoted common development but also facilitated Europe's balanced development, said Premier Li.

The mechanism has become a major pillar for China-EU comprehensive cooperation, he added.

Noting that the leaders' meeting takes 'Building new bridges through openness, innovation and partnership' as its theme, Premier Li called for making the bridge of openness broader, the bridge of innovation clearer, and the bridge of partnership more solid.

On future development of the China-CEEC cooperation, Premier Li called for jointly defending multilateral trade system, upholding such basic principle as openness, transparency, inclusiveness and nondiscrimination, and sticking to the direction of trade liberalization.