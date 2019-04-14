Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/04/14 Business, trade cooperation hailed

South Croatia's city Dubrovnik has been known as a tourist paradise, but its historical status will be more prominent from now on.

The eighth China-CEEC leaders' meeting was held at Dubrovnik on April 12. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic noted that Dubrovnik pioneered global trade with other countries and regions from the 14th to the 19th centuries, linking the East and the West.

Premier Li Keqiang added that their gathering in Dubrovnik, a symbol of free trade, represents the determination to safeguard free trade and promote cooperation.

Later on April 12, Premier Li and Plenkovic met the press. The Premier said that faced with current complicated international situations, all sides should work to safeguard multilateralism and free trade. As a cross-regional cooperation platform, the '16+1' cooperation now serves as an important part of and a beneficial supplement to China-EU cooperation, and China and Central and Eastern European Countries, or CEECs, should intensify efforts to develop it into a model of trans-regional cooperation platform.

Business and trade come first

The Business Forum of CEEC and China was held earlier than the leaders' meeting, which shows business and trade are prioritized in the '16+1' cooperation, Premier Li said at the opening ceremony of the 9th Business Forum of CEEC and China.

According to statistics, last year trade volume between China and CEEC grew by 21 percent against the global trend, a record high. And in recent years, CEECs' exports to China increased about five times. Closer cooperation between the two sides can help narrow the gap with developed countries.

Plenkovic said the '16+1'cooperation strictly follows EU laws and regulations and brings new opportunities to countries involved and effectively responds to negative effects of global crises - that's why more and more countries are paying attention to it.