Presidency of People Republic of China : 2019/04/16 Premier expects more innovation cooperation with Japan

2019/04/16 Premier expects more innovation cooperation with Japan

04/15/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

Premier Li Keqiang said China will firmly push forward opening-up and reform, and conduct pragmatic cooperation with Japan in all fields, particularly in innovation for more ground-breaking results.

He made the remarks while meeting Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and some cabinet officials at the fifth China-Japan High-level Economic Dialogue on April 15 in Beijing. The dialogue was resumed in April after being suspended for eight years.

The dialogue in a blossoming spring will not only promote the ongoing development of China-Japan relations on the right track, but also contribute to more solid cooperation results between the two sides, Premier Li said.

China and Japan, Premier Li stressed, should manage and solve disputes with consensus and wisdom based on the four political documents, and guide people from both sides, particularly teenagers, to work for better bilateral ties.

Taro Kono said last year, the exchange visits between the prime ministers of the two nations had brought bilateral relations back to the normal track.

While extending his appreciation to Premier Li's efforts in the process, he also said economic cooperation is an important force to drive relations between the two sides, both of which agreed that they should resume cooperation in all fields in the dialogue.

Premier Li said facing the complicated economic situation, China and Japan, as neighbors and major economies, should further deepen economic cooperation, which will serve people from both sides, and promote regional and global peace and stability while addressing a slowing world economy.

Other cabinet officials from the Japanese side expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation with China in World Trade Organization reform, collaboration in third-party markets, innovation, environmental protection, and finance.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 00:37:17 UTC
