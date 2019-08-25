Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of Republic of South Africa : President Ramaphosa arrives in France for G7 Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 04:11am EDT
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Biarritz, France, today, Sunday, 25 August 2019, to participate in a G7 Summit that is focused on the elimination of inequalities of various kinds globally.

The G7 comprises France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, whose government leaders meet annually to discuss important global economic, political, social and security issues.

President Ramaphosa is invited to this year's G7 Summit by President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France. The summit is structured into three tracks: G7 and Africa Partnership (South Africa, Rwanda, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Senegal and the Chair of the African Union Commission), G7 and four Biarritz Partners (South Africa, India, Australia and Chile), and G7 and all partners.

The working visit will also provide a platform for President Ramaphosa and members of Cabinet to invite global partners to experience South Africa as an investment destination and trade partner, and to participate in the country's efforts to secure faster, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and reduce unemployment.

The Summit will deliberate on all manifestations of inequality - social, economic, environmental and in other dimensions - globally. It is expected to produce a range of declarations that will form the basis of action plans for addressing the challenges and embracing opportunities identified during the Biarritz deliberations.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Media enquiries: Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to the President - 072 854 5707

Issued by: The Presidency
Pretoria

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 08:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's coal output surges in past 70 years
PU
04:25aRate cut to save Telecom Egypt 20% on financing costs -official
RE
04:22aItaly's 2020 deficit on track to be well below target - minister
RE
04:11aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Ramaphosa arrives in France for G7 Summit
PU
04:01aChina July rare earth magnets exports to U.S. rise 26% y/y
RE
03:33aChina's July Venezuela oil imports fall over U.S. sanctions
RE
12:36aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Pilot APEC Services Index to Foster More Openness
PU
12:23aChina warns U.S. to stop 'wrong' trade actions or face consequences
RE
12:23aCHINA TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST U.S. TARIFF MOVE : People's Daily
RE
08/24UK PM Johnson to tell Trump to de-escalate trade tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK'S JOHNSON TELLS TRUMP: Lower your trade barriers to seal UK deal
2LIFULL CO LTD : LIFULL : Digital nomad workers in Japan move freely, with no fixed residences
3CIPLA : CIPLA : Screening Solution for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
4SOY : China July soy imports from U.S. up threefold as cargoes booked during truce arrive
5FACEBOOK : WORLD NEEDS TO END RISKY RELIANCE ON U.S. DOLLAR: BoE's Carney

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group