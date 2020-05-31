Log in
Presidency of Republic of South Africa : President Ramaphosa engages with SANEF

05/31/2020 | 04:15am EDT
President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, 31 May 2020, convene a virtual engagement with members of the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF).

The meeting takes place at a time when the country and the rest of the world are immersed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also takes place on the basis of acknowledging of the role played by media as a vital conduit of information disseminated by government and other sources with the aim of saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

President Ramaphosa is on record as commending South African media for helping to inform and assure the nation in this unprecedented situation which currently calls for a balance between vigilance against the coronavirus and the exercise of personal and collective responsibility that will enable economic activity to resume and alleviate hardship.

The President has held a series of meetings and consultations with various sectors of society since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the national effort to combat the crisis in inclusive.

The virtual meeting with a representative SANEF delegation will afford the President an opportunity to engage editors as thought leaders on South Africa's ongoing measures to manage the spread of the COVID-19 through the risk-adjusted strategy.

The President has held two other engagements with SANEF in the recent past, in continuous efforts to address pressing issues in the country.

Media enquires: Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to the President at media@presidency.gov.za

Issued by: The Presidency
Pretoria

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 31 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 08:14:05 UTC
