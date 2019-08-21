Presidency of Republic of South Africa : President to brief Parliament on the economy and land reform

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Thursday, 22 August 2019, brief the National Assembly on government's efforts to deal with the challenge of slow economic growth and high unemployment.

The President will focus on the economy when he takes questions for oral reply in the National Assembly for the first time since his election as President in May 2019.

The President is constitutionally mandated to periodically respond to questions in Parliament and to account to elected public representatives and the nation at large on developments in the country.

For tomorrow's engagement Members of Parliament have also submitted questions on the implementation of the National Health Insurance following the Presidential Health Compact agreed by government and a broad spectrum of stakeholders in the health sector, as well as the President's commitment to implementing the recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

The President will also showcase government's efforts to advance, protect and preserve the rights and practices of all cultural and linguistic communities in South Africa and to strengthen social cohesion among diverse groupings of people.

Other questions relate to the President's party political campaign for leadership of the African National Congress.

Details of the President's question and answer session are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 22 August 2019

Time: 14h00

Venue: National Assembly, Parliament, Cape Town

