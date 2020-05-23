Presidency of Republic of South Africa : President to consult with traditional leadership on lockdown

Log in
President to consult with traditional leadership on lockdown

05/23/2020 | 03:38am EDT
President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning, Saturday, 23 May 2020, hold an engagement with traditional leadership to discuss the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and matters related to the national lockdown.

This will be the second consultative meeting with traditional leaders on the national response to the pandemic, with the first one led by Deputy President David Mabuza.

The President has recently held consultative meetings with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC); the President's Coordinating Council; leaders of political parties represented in Parliament; leaders of interfaith communities, and the tourism industry.
The engagement with traditional leaders is part of a series of consultations the President has held with leaders across various sectors of society since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the national effort to combat the crisis is inclusive and enjoys the support of all stakeholder groups.

Public enquiries: Presidential Hotline 17737

COVID19 dpecific enquiries: NICD Hotline 0800 0029 999

Media enquiries: Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to the President at media@presidency.gov.za

Issued by: The Presidency
Pretoria



The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:37:01 UTC
