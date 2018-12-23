Presidency of Republic of Turkey : Phone Call with U.S. President Trump

Statement on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump:

President Erdoğan spoke by phone with U.S. President Trump this evening.

Mr. President congratulated the new year of the U.S. people in the person of President Trump.

Besides bilateral issues, the latest developments in Syria were also discussed.

Expressing his pleasure over the steps taken by the U.S. administration regarding the fight against terror in Syria, President Erdoğan stressed that Turkey is ready to provide any kind of support to the U.S., Turkey's NATO ally, within the context of this decision.

The two leaders agreed to ensure coordination between military, diplomatic and other officials of the two countries to prevent an authority vacuum that could cause abuse of the pullout and transition process in Syria.

President Erdoğan and President Trump also agreed on the need to increase the bilateral trade volume, which is below the desired level.

Respectfully announced to the public.