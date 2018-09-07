Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan in Iran

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is in Iran to attend the trilateral summit, which will be held in Tehran with the participation of President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation.

Upon his arrival at Mehrabad International Airport, President Erdoğan was welcomed by Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade ıf Iran Mohammad Shariatmadari, Director of Protocol of the Office of President of Iran Sadiq Abdullahi, Iran's Ambassador to Ankara Mouhammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard and Turkey's Ambassador to Tehran Rıza Hakan Tekin.